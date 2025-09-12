Toronto’s SickKids ranked number one worldwide in 2 pediatric specialties

In the newly released 2026 rankings by Newsweek and Statista, SickKids was named the number one hospital in the world for both Neonatology and Oncology, topping a list of 250 specialized pediatric institutions across the globe. Photo: SickKids.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 12, 2025 9:26 am.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 9:30 am.

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children has once again cemented its reputation as a world leader in pediatric care.

In the newly released 2026 rankings by Newsweek and Statista, SickKids was named the number one hospital in the world for both Neonatology and Oncology, topping a list of 250 specialized pediatric institutions across the globe.

Rounding out the top 10 are Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù di Roma (Italy), Hôpital Necker – Enfants malades (Paris), BC Children’s Hospital (Vancouver), Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (UK) and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

SickKids has consistently ranked among the top pediatric centres worldwide. It’s the second time SickKids has claimed the top spot overall, and the fifth consecutive year it has placed in the top two.

“This is an incredible honour and something that all of us, not just at SickKids but across Ontario and Canada, should be extremely proud of,” said Dr. Ronald Cohn, President and CEO of SickKids. “Our impact is undeniable, and behind our unique and renowned clinical programs and services are the real heroes — our staff, trainees, volunteers and donors.”

SickKids’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is the busiest in Canada, providing cutting-edge care to more than 850 critically ill newborns annually. The hospital is recognized for its expertise in treating severe hypoxic respiratory failure, neonatal stroke, seizures, and surgical conditions.

SickKids is also a national leader in pediatric cancer research and treatment, often serving as the first Canadian site for clinical trials of new therapies. The Garron Family Cancer Centre performs 95 per cent of Ontario’s pediatric organ and bone marrow transplants, and the hospital conducts more than half of all pediatric transplants in Canada.

