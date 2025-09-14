DEVELOPING

Man shot dead near Scarborough plaza, police say

Photo shows forensic investigators at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 14, 2025 7:52 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 10:26 am.

Police were called to a commercial plaza in Scarborough on Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunshots in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

According to authorities, a man in his 40s was located at the scene with a gunshot wound, just before midnight. Emergency crews performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.

Officers say the suspect(s) fled the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Footage from the scene shows a black Audi sedan in the middle of the road with multiple bullet holes through the driver’s side window.

Insp. Jonathan Rose told reporters on Sunday that he could not speculate on motivations of suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

He said police are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and encourage any witnesses to come forward.

Victoria Park Avenue is closed between Farmcrest Drive and Consumers Road. Farmcrest Drive is also closed between Meadowacres Drive and Victoria Park Avenue. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Homicide detectives are expected to provide an update at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

