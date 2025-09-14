Motorcyclist dead in fatal Oakville crash

A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Oakville on Sunday morning.

Halton police officers say the incident occurred just after 8:50 a.m. when a blue Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a black Acura RDX that was making a left turn in the Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East intersection.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile the driver and passenger of the Acura were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.