Motorcyclist dead in fatal Oakville crash

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 14, 2025 3:43 pm.

A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Oakville on Sunday morning.

Halton police officers say the incident occurred just after 8:50 a.m. when a blue Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a black Acura RDX that was making a left turn in the Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East intersection.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile the driver and passenger of the Acura were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal Party leader

Bonnie Crombie is resigning as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race...

1h ago

Veteran journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61

After 23 years battling with cancer, Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson has died on Sunday. She was 61. Born and raised in the Toronto area, Thomson started her journalism career at a small radio station...

10m ago

Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — The newly created Build Canada Homes agency will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites, as part of a $13 billion agency budget to speed up affordable home building,...

16m ago

3 pedestrians, one driver in Hospital after North York collision

Three pedestrians are in a trauma centre, and one driver is in a hospital, after a collision in North York, according to police. The incident occurred in the Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue area just...

2h ago

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal Party leader

Bonnie Crombie is resigning as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race...

1h ago

Veteran journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61

After 23 years battling with cancer, Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson has died on Sunday. She was 61. Born and raised in the Toronto area, Thomson started her journalism career at a small radio station...

10m ago

Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — The newly created Build Canada Homes agency will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites, as part of a $13 billion agency budget to speed up affordable home building,...

16m ago

3 pedestrians, one driver in Hospital after North York collision

Three pedestrians are in a trauma centre, and one driver is in a hospital, after a collision in North York, according to police. The incident occurred in the Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue area just...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Chance of showers north of GTA to end weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with above seasonal temperatures and the chance of a late afternoon shower, mainly north of the GTA.

23h ago

2:39
Two competing immigration rallies held at Toronto park

Protesters and counter-protesters filled Toronto's Christie Pits Park Saturday to make their voices heard. The divide over immigration and identity in Canada played out loudly, with both sides refusing to back down. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:41
Music, food, and culture: Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village

Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village, filing the streets with traditional music, dance, food, and vibrant culture. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly a million people are expected to attend.

2:00
Slim chance for rain this weekend

Mostly cloudy with sunny breaks on Saturday and the slight chance of rain in some areas. Late afternoon showers are also possible on Sunday, mostly north of the GTA.

2:27
Postal workers to stop flyer delivery

The postal workers' union says it will end its OT ban & stop delivering flyers - its latest effort to bring Canada Post back to the negotiating table. But Canada Post says it's CUPW who's being unreasonable, and hardening its demands.
More Videos