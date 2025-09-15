Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s money.

The minister wrote that he was tipped off about the trustee’s alleged spending of board funds by a supervisor that he appointed to the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) back in June.

“As I’m sure we agree, Board resources are most effective when they support students in classrooms,” the minister wrote to TCDSB trustee Markus de Domenico on Monday.

“Given your repeated public statements that you have no office and that, since the Supervisor’s appointment, your role as trustee is limited solely to denominational issues, please arrange to return the following items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars, totalling $6,704.04,” he added.

De Domenico is the chair of the TCDSB and a trustee for Ward 2 – Etobicoke. He did not respond to CityNews’ request for comment by the time this article was published.

His LinkedIn page includes a blurb which says, “TCDSB currently under Ministry of Education Supervision denying parents their democratic right to representation and a voice in their child’s education.”

In an interview with Breakfast Television on Monday, the education minister pointed to expenditures like multiple TV wall mounts and an expensive Apple Watch strap.

“Of course, they’re going to have expenses in doing their job, but not expenses for themselves,” Calandra said. “It’s a part-time job that is to focus on student achievement, not personal enrichment.”

The minister says he’s looking to overhaul the way schools are run, which could include changes to their governance model.

Meanwhile, trustees are accusing Calandra of hypocrisy and say he is the one using poor judgment when it comes to public funds, such as barbeques that cost tens of thousands of dollars that could otherwise be spent in classrooms.

Since 2023, trustees cite $2,223 for pancake breakfasts and $11,863 for Santa Claus parade expenses. But the expense that is drawing the most criticism is a $23,000 community barbecue last year, an event that he holds annually.

“I do think he’s hypocritical,” says Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustee Maria Rizzo. “He shouldn’t have had it when he’s going after school trustees and their expenses. I mean, if this is the best that he can do, take your shots, do whatever you want, but at some point you’re going to have to talk about the real issue, which is chronic underfunding of education.”

The Education Minister’s office tells CityNews the minister is confident his expenses stand up to scrutiny, explaining the minister lives just outside the threshold for the MPP housing benefit, and will occasionally stay in Toronto hotels during late-night sittings of the Legislature.

“Community events such as the Strawberry Festival Pancake Breakfast and the annual Community BBQ are long-standing traditions in Stouffville,” his press secretary said in a statement.

“It is not comparable to equate those events, which are open to all residents, with the kinds of personal expenses some trustees have billed to taxpayers. Receipts for Apple TV subscriptions, casino meals, or late-night food orders speak for themselves.”

Calandra has already taken away trustee powers at five Ontario school boards, replacing them with government-appointed supervisors, and he’s threatened to eliminate the role entirely by the end of the year. Trustees at the TCDSB say they plan to explore legal avenues they can take to try and stop him.

– With files from CityNews’ Tina Yazdani.