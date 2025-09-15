Trump deploys National Guard to Memphis, calling it a ‘replica’ of his crackdown on Washington

President Donald Trump speaks as Attorney General Pam Bondi, from left, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee listen in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted September 15, 2025 4:50 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 7:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday signed an order sending the National Guard into Memphis to combat crime, constituting his latest test of the limits of presidential power by using military force in American cities.

Trump made the announcement with Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visiting the Oval Office, calling what’s coming a “replica of our extraordinarily successful efforts” in Washington.

That was a reference to last month, when the president deployed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital and federalized the city’s police force in a crackdown he has since argued reduced crime.

Trump said that, in addition to troops, the push in Memphis would involve officials from various federal agencies, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshall’s service: “We’re sending in the big force now.”

Shortly before Trump’s announcement, the White House said on social media that the Memphis total crime rate was higher than the national average and suggested that the rate had increased since last year, bucking national trends.

That’s despite Memphis police recently reporting decreases across every major crime category in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in previous years. Overall crime hit a 25-year low, while murder hit a six-year low, police said.

Despite the overall decrease, Memphis has dealt with stubborn gun violence problems for years. In 2023, the city set a record with more than 390 homicides.

Tennessee’s governor embraced the troop deployment as part of a broader law enforcement surge in Memphis. “Lee said Monday that he was “tired of crime holding the great city of Memphis back.”

Trump first suggested he’d be deploying the National Guard to Memphis on Friday, draying pushback from the Democratic leader of Memphis, which is majority Black.

“I did not ask for the National Guard, and I don’t think it’s the way to drive down crime,” Mayor Paul Young told a news conference Friday while acknowledging the city remained high on too many “bad lists.”

Speculation had centered on Chicago as Trump’s next city to send in the National Guard and other federal authorities. But the administration has faced fierce resistance from Democratic Illinois J.B. Pritzker and other local authorities.

Trump said Monday, “We’re going to be doing Chicago probably next” but also suggested that authorities would wait and not act immediately there.

“We want to save these places,” Trump said. He singled out St. Louis and Baltimore, but didn’t say either place would be getting federal forces or the National Guard.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

5h ago

Managing adult children with severe mental illness is a challenge, one Toronto family says

To protect the identity of his son, a Toronto father asked not to be named but is speaking out as he tries to navigate the legal system to take control of his son’s care. “My son is a threat to...

5h ago

Mother wanted in alleged child abduction after failing to return from Russia with infant

A mother is wanted after allegedly travelling to Russia with her infant and failing to return back to Innisfil, Ont. where she lived. South Simcoe Police say they began an investigation in March 2025...

4h ago

11 hospitalized, 79 sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios in Canada

Eleven people have been hospitalized, and almost 80 salmonella cases have been reported after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. Dozens...

3h ago

