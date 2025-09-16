Woman found dead in Clarington; homicide unit investigating

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2025 11:01 am.

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Clarington’s Newcastle region on Tuesday morning, prompting a large police presence in the area.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Farrow Avenue and Highway 2 for an “unknown trouble” call. When they arrived, they discovered a female victim with what police described as “obvious signs of trauma.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. Police have not released the woman’s identity or any details about possible suspects.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

13m ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

1h ago

Premier Ford applauds Vaughan's move to scrap 'cash grab' speed camera program

Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauded Vaughan city council's decision to terminate its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program during a vote on Monday night. "Mayor Steven Del Duca and Vaughan City...

0m ago

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

5h ago

Top Stories

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

13m ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

1h ago

Premier Ford applauds Vaughan's move to scrap 'cash grab' speed camera program

Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauded Vaughan city council's decision to terminate its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program during a vote on Monday night. "Mayor Steven Del Duca and Vaughan City...

0m ago

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dead at 89

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford known for his films 'All the President’s Men' and 'Ordinary People,' has died at the age of 89.

1h ago

2:32
Sunny and hot this week in the GTA

The GTA will continue to see summer-like temperatures this week with lots of sun. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:31
Education minister demands TCDSB chair return $6,700 worth of electronics

Education Minister Paul Calandra is demanding the chair of the Toronto Catholic board return almost $7,000 worth of items purchased with taxpayer dollars since 2018. Tina Yazdani speaks with trustee Markus De Domenico about the expenses.

17h ago

3:01
12-year-old boy among two arrested after unhoused man killed in unprovoked attack

A 12-year-old boy is among two people charged with murder after an unhoused man was killed in an unprovoked attack outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with more on the string of assaults in the downtown core.

17h ago

2:29
“He's a danger to society." Father of adult son dealing with mental issues, speaks out

A Toronto father reached out to Speakers Corner as he navigates the legal system to get his adult son the help he believes he needs. Pat Taney reports

21h ago

More Videos