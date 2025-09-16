Woman found dead in Clarington; homicide unit investigating

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Clarington’s Newcastle region on Tuesday morning, prompting a large police presence in the area.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Farrow Avenue and Highway 2 for an “unknown trouble” call. When they arrived, they discovered a female victim with what police described as “obvious signs of trauma.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. Police have not released the woman’s identity or any details about possible suspects.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.