Police identify victim in fatal Scarborough shooting, say he had ‘rap persona’ in Toronto

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Scarborough on Monday night.

Officers were called to the building in the Kingston and Galloway roads area at around 10:21 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, identified as Shakur Clarke-Johnson Sargeant, 23, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update on Tuesday, Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Phil Campbell said the victim “had a rap persona” in the city, but didn’t elaborate.

One person is in custody, and a second suspect remains at large.

The suspect in custody is an adult and was arrested at the same complex that the shooting took place at, Campbell explained.

The suspect is now facing a charge of first-degree-murder.

Campbell said the shooting involved “planning and deliberation” but didn’t provide further details on what might have motivated it.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or gender, or any description of the suspect who remains at large.