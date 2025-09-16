The Velvet Underground, a Queen Street West landmark for alternative music lovers, will close its doors at the end of October, ending an era for one of Toronto’s most distinctive live music venues.

The announcement, made on the venue’s social media channels, confirmed that its lease will not be renewed and the property will be “returned to the owner for a new chapter.” The closure adds the Velvet to a growing list of Toronto clubs that have shut down in recent years, leaving what many describe as a widening gap in the city’s cultural fabric.

“It’s an integral part of the scene here, and it sucks to see it go,” one Torontonian said outside the venue.

Originally opened in the mid-1990s as a nightclub with a goth and industrial focus, the Velvet Underground underwent a significant renovation before reopening in February 2016 as a dedicated live music venue.

“It’s sad. Toronto doesn’t have that many good music venues anymore, I feel like,” said another Toronto resident.

The Velvet’s closure follows the demise of other beloved Toronto venues, including The Dakota Tavern, the Matador, Cold Tea Bar, the Hoxton, and the Orbit Room. Industry advocates warn that the trend is eroding the city’s grassroots music infrastructure, making it harder for emerging artists to find stages and for fans to experience live music in intimate settings.

Over the years, the Velvelt Underground has hosted intimate performances by artists ranging from Alanis Morissette to emerging local bands, earning a reputation for its electric atmosphere and loyal fan base.

City looking to do more to keep historic venues open

When venue closures began accelerating in recent years, Toronto City Hall established the Toronto Music Advisory Committee to strengthen the live music industry and help keep clubs open. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches–East York), who chairs the committee, says some progress has been made — including easing zoning restrictions, working with bylaw officers on noise exemptions, and expanding opportunities for live music at patios and restaurants.

“We’ve improved some of the zoning conditions to make it easier to operate and plan for a live music venue here in the city,” Bradford said. “We’ve also worked with bylaw on some noise exemptions… but it’s clearly not enough.”

Bradford stressed that the committee’s powers are limited and that meaningful change must come from higher levels of municipal leadership.

“City Hall, the mayor, [and] the administration need to focus on reducing the cost, reducing the bureaucracy, and reducing some of the frustrations that small business owners encounter.”

The Velvet Underground still has a slate of shows scheduled through October, giving fans a final chance to experience the venue before the lights go down for good.