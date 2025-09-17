Bank of Canada widely expected to lower key lending rate today

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, right, and Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Rogers are seen during a news conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 5:41 am.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision today, where it’s widely expected to lower its key lending rate.

A quarter-point cut would bring the central bank’s benchmark rate down to 2.5 per cent after three consecutive holds at 2.75 per cent.

The bank received a last-minute look at the latest inflation data when Statistics Canada reported its consumer price index for August yesterday.

The report showed consumer prices rose 1.9 per cent in August year-over-year, up from 1.7 per cent in July, though it was a tick below economists’ expectations.

Most economists say they believe the Bank of Canada will still cut rates today despite the inflation increase because the economy has weakened in recent months under the weight of tariffs and the labour market has slowed.

However, RBC Economics says a rate hold is still on the table because the economy has shown signs of a rebound in the third quarter, core inflation remains sticky and fiscal stimulus in the upcoming federal budget could risk pushing inflation up in the months ahead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision on Sherbourne Street

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sherbourne Street, just north of Shuter Street. According...

1h ago

Doorbell camera captures suspect in Hamilton distraction theft targeting senior

Hamilton police have released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough, and are asking for the public's help to identify her. The video,...

2h ago

Canada blocked visa applications without explanation for Gazans fleeing war: lawyer

MONTREAL — When immigration lawyer Hana Marku opened her email weeks ago to a photo of an emaciated infant in the Gaza Strip, she said she felt helpless. The child is among about 50 Palestinians the...

2h ago

Emergency response times up after Bloor West bike lane installation: community group

An advocacy group is claiming the Bloor Street bike lanes in Etobicoke are putting lives at risk Cody McCrae, the founder of community advocacy group Balance on Bloor, said Tuesday they requested Freedom...

9h ago

