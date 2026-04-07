The TTC has shortened a closure on Line 2 Bloor–Danforth this morning as crews continue working to clean up a hydraulic oil leak discovered overnight at Old Mill station.

Subway service is now suspended between Jane and Islington stations, with no trains running in either direction through the affected stretch.

Shuttle buses are operating between Keele and Kipling, with the TTC deploying approximately 45 to 50 buses to support the morning commute. Riders are being warned to expect delays and crowding.

According to TTC media officials, the spill occurred sometime overnight. Maintenance work had been scheduled at Old Mill, but the TTC says the spill happened before that work began.

Crews have been on scene through the early morning hours, but as of now, there is no estimated time for when subway service will resume.

In addition to shuttle buses, the TTC says customers may use their TTC fare on GO Transit at the following stations:

Dundas West

Kipling

Bloor

Union

Mimico