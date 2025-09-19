‘On their own’: 23 Canadian gender-based violence legal programs at risk of losing funding

A federal funding stream, keeping afloat a Canadian network of organizations that provides legal support to victims of gender-based violence, is set to dry up early next spring — and the organizers say the government has so far ignored their calls for help.

In July, the network of 23 local organizations penned a letter to the Federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General Sean Fraser, and Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez, urging that, as the end of a five-year funding cycle approaches, the government commit to more.

“We deliver Independent Legal Advice (ILA) and Independent Legal Representation (ILR) to survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence. These programs are national in scope but locally grounded, providing essential, trauma-informed legal supports to survivors as they navigate complex justice systems,” the letter explained.

Kate Webster with the Rise Women’s Legal Centre in Vancouver says the network has been waiting, hoping for some indication that Ottawa will renew funding or offer the chance to apply for more.

“And it just hasn’t materialized,” said Webster.

In fact, the groups received no response from the federal government until CityNews reached out.

“We appreciate the great work that funded organizations have undertaken through this initiative to provide ILA and ILR to victims and survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence. The views of the funding recipients will be taken into consideration and will help to inform any future decisions about programs, policies, and services to provide ILA/ILR initiatives,” said a statement from the Department of Justice.

Miriam Roger, a program leader with Your Way Forward, which represents nine Ontario-based legal clinics, says it’s a relief to know the message had reached the minister — nearly two months later.

Roger says waiting to hear has been “stressful.”

“We have staff that are precarious, and that’s not a great place to be. But more importantly, our communities and our clients — who we really have in mind — we know that there is huge, huge legal need,” said Roger.

“We know that gender-based violence is an issue that doesn’t go away just because the funding’s not available. The fact is that people really will be left out to self-represent or to muddle through with various public legal education materials that are out there, which is just really insufficient.”

Webster says that while some organizations within the network can possibly sustain, “a lot of them expect to completely wind down operations beginning next year.”

The funding stream launched in 2021, and is connected to Canada’s National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. A central pillar of the plan includes setting out a framework for anyone facing gender-based violence to have reliable and timely access to culturally appropriate and accessible protection and services — exactly what the organizations provide.

When asked if the national action plan can be upheld without the programs in question, the Department of Justice did not provide an answer.

“Gender-based violence is an issue that doesn’t go away just because the funding’s not available.”

Organizers are asking the government to meet with representatives this fall to discuss program challenges and long-term needs.

The federal budget is set to be released in November. Roger says she doesn’t know if the network will receive funding, but anticipates that if it does, the government will call for program proposals nationally, before granting anything.

“So in our minds, even best-case scenario is that we are working with a gap,” said Roger, adding that the group is also asking for bridge funding to prevent disruptions to critical services.

Webster explains those services are there for the 50 per cent of women in Canada who will experience gender-based violence in their lifetimes.

“Fifty-eight per cent of litigants across Canada in family law self-represent. And without independent legal advice, the burden and the onus is on survivors to take on a very complicated legal system alone,” said Webster.

“We know that the most dangerous time for survivors is right after they leave. So without independent legal advice, we are really leaving them on their own to fend for themselves in a complex legal system.”

“The onus is on survivors to take on a very complicated legal system alone.”

With that in mind, the network is also asking the government to provide core funding to its programs. Roger says the Ontario Legal Aid Institution guarantees support to programs in the province, but it’s only so much, and not every province offers the same.

The network’s letter says improving access to justice, empowering survivors, and building trust “cannot be fully achieved within a limited three- or five-year project funding window.”

“It takes time to build relationships in communities. It takes time to build trust, and we know that this precarity for staff makes that challenging. As does building those relationships with our community partners,” said Roger.

“This work just should not be based on political whim. It should be core, it should be adequately funded and consistently funded.”

While they wait to be heard, most members of the network are asking Canadians to write their representatives in support of the funding through an online email campaign.

Webster adds that many of the local programs also accept donations directly.

“Find out your local organization that helps people with gender-based violence and speak out, do what you can. We don’t want people to feel really helpless in this system. There are things that you can do, and you can truly make a difference. Every little thing matters.”