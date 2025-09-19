Filmmaker, journalist Avi Lewis to enter NDP leadership race

Avi Lewis NDP poses for a photograph on Bowen Island, B.C., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 7:01 am.

OTTAWA — Filmmaker and journalist Avi Lewis is expected to officially announce his intention to run for the federal NDP leadership today.

Lewis is expected to release a video later today and hold a formal campaign launch in Toronto next week, according to his campaign team.

Lewis ran unsuccessfully as a candidate for the NDP in the 2021 and 2025 elections in two Vancouver-area ridings.

His grandfather David Lewis was a founding member and former leader of the federal NDP, while his father Stephen Lewis led the Ontario NDP.

Lewis is one of the co-authors of the Leap Manifesto, a 2015 document that outlined 15 policy points aimed at steering Canada away from fossil fuels.

Jagmeet Singh resigned as leader after the party was reduced to seven seats in the April election, and B.C. NDP MP Don Davies is currently serving as interim leader.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

