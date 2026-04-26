1 person dead after car crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering early Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Westney Road at approximately 2:40 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle.

Authorities later confirmed that the 38-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP also said that a second collision occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m. in the same area involving another passenger vehicle and a police cruiser.

“Two officers were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening or life-altering injuries,” OPP said in a press release.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Whites Road for an investigation.