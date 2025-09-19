Man wanted after vehicle shot at and set on fire in Vaughan

Security video photo showing a vehicle being set on fire by a man in Vaughan on Sept. 17, 2025. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 19, 2025 3:11 pm.

Police in York Region are searching for a man after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire and shot at in Vaughan.

Investigators say just before 7 a.m. on September 17, a resident in the Forest Heights Boulevard and Highway 27 area saw someone allegedly set fire to their vehicle.

The fire was quickly put out, and no physical injuries were reported.

Police say security footage shows a man exiting a grey 2022 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate DFEA247 carrying a bag containing a jerry can. He is seen pouring a liquid onto the resident’s vehicle before setting it on fire. The man then returns to the car and fires several rounds in the direction of the resident’s vehicle before leaving the area.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen in Toronto and was involved in a shooting in Peel Region the same evening.

The suspect is described as approximately five-feet-10 and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, black running shoes with white soles and grey gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the police.

Security photos of a man wanted for allegedly setting fire and shooting a vehicle in Vaughan.
Security photos of a man wanted for allegedly setting fire and shooting a vehicle in Vaughan. YRP/HO
Top Stories

Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy fatal shooting

Toronto police have once again received court permission to publicly identify two youths wanted in connection with the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy last month. Ibrahim Ibrahim, 17, and Amarii...

39m ago

Former premier Wynne says bigger political agenda behind removal of school trustees

A former Ontario premier is taking aim at the Education Minister's push to remove school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has appointed supervisors at five Ontario school boards due...

2h ago

'Stay tuned': Ford teases announcement on reducing speeds without 'cash grab' cameras

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Ontarians to "stay tuned" for an announcement next week on how his government plans to slow down speeders without "gouging" the public through Automated Speed Enforcement...

1h ago

Man, 21, arrested in Scarborough fatal shooting, another man wanted

A 21-year-old man has been arrested, and another is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston and Galloway roads around 10:20 p.m. on September...

35m ago

