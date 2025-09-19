Man wanted after vehicle shot at and set on fire in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a man after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire and shot at in Vaughan.

Investigators say just before 7 a.m. on September 17, a resident in the Forest Heights Boulevard and Highway 27 area saw someone allegedly set fire to their vehicle.

The fire was quickly put out, and no physical injuries were reported.

Police say security footage shows a man exiting a grey 2022 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate DFEA247 carrying a bag containing a jerry can. He is seen pouring a liquid onto the resident’s vehicle before setting it on fire. The man then returns to the car and fires several rounds in the direction of the resident’s vehicle before leaving the area.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen in Toronto and was involved in a shooting in Peel Region the same evening.

The suspect is described as approximately five-feet-10 and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, black running shoes with white soles and grey gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the police.