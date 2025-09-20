Trump says he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ben Carson

President Donald Trump speaks during the American Cornerstone Institute's Founder's Dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Mount Vernon, Va., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted September 20, 2025 10:13 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 10:59 pm.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will award Ben Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, the third such award he’s announced this month.

“Congratulations, Ben. He didn’t know this,” Trump said in a speech during an event at Mount Vernon for American Cornerstone Institute, founded by Carson. “He didn’t know it. I hope he’s happy.”

A former neurosurgeon who ran against Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Carson, 74, went on to serve as Housing and Urban Development secretary during Trump’s first administration.

The one-time rivals developed a strong bond, and Carson — seen at one point as among the top contenders for Trump’s running mate in the 2024 campaign — served as Trump’s national faith chairman during last year’s race.

A staunch social conservative who has opposed abortion rights and same-sex marriage, Carson has become a popular conservative speaker and author.

The Medal of Freedom, established in 1963, is awarded to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or cultural or other significant public endeavors.

Trump bestowed the honor on 24 people during his first term and has already announced two other recipients since his return to the White House. Trump mentioned no date for giving the honor to Carson, but other honorees are already in the pipeline.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would bestow the award on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, two days after his longtime political ally was seriously injured in a car crash.

During a Sept. 11 commemoration event at the Pentagon, Trump announced that he would posthumously give the award to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month and whose memorial service Trump plans to attend Sunday in Arizona.

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From sun to showers: Toronto wraps up summer, welcomes a rainy fall

After a cool Saturday, Toronto's last day of summer will feature some sunny skies, along with cloudy and rainy weather on Sunday. Even with the arrival of fall on Monday, the city will continue to experience...

3h ago

Fugitive who allegedly helped inmate escape B.C. jail arrested in Spain, police say

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in helping a high-profile gang member escape from a British Columbia jail has been arrested in Spain. RCMP...

4h ago

Toronto police release images of suspects sought in August assault

Toronto Police have released images of three suspects wanted in connection to an assault causing bodily harm in Vaughan. Investigators say the incident happened in the Steeles Avenue West and Keele...

2h ago

Marit Stiles survives leadership vote at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles survived her leadership review with 68 per cent support, after a vote at the party's convention in Niagara Falls. Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from...

7h ago

Top Stories

From sun to showers: Toronto wraps up summer, welcomes a rainy fall

After a cool Saturday, Toronto's last day of summer will feature some sunny skies, along with cloudy and rainy weather on Sunday. Even with the arrival of fall on Monday, the city will continue to experience...

3h ago

Fugitive who allegedly helped inmate escape B.C. jail arrested in Spain, police say

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in helping a high-profile gang member escape from a British Columbia jail has been arrested in Spain. RCMP...

4h ago

Toronto police release images of suspects sought in August assault

Toronto Police have released images of three suspects wanted in connection to an assault causing bodily harm in Vaughan. Investigators say the incident happened in the Steeles Avenue West and Keele...

2h ago

Marit Stiles survives leadership vote at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles survived her leadership review with 68 per cent support, after a vote at the party's convention in Niagara Falls. Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Unsettled weather coming Sunday night

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.

4h ago

2:27
Toronto restaurant receives its first Michelin Star

For chef and wwner Eric Chong, it's been a milestone year. Not only did his restaurant aKin receive its first Michelin star, but he was also named the 2025 Young Chef Award Winner for the Toronto Region. Catalina Gillies reports.

17h ago

2:28
Dry conditions for the final weekend of summer

Toronto will see mainly sunny and dry conditions for Saturday, ahead of some showers on Sunday evening, before the fall season kicks off with more rain on Monday.
2:47
Leaside residents blame loss of second beloved tree on developer

Leaside residents say a second beloved tree has been chopped down, because of the actions of one Toronto developer. Brandon Choghri speaks with devastated neighbours and the local councillor who's pushing for harsher penalties.
2:17
Rallies held across Ontario college campuses in support of striking support staff

With the strike entering its second week, OPSEU held a provincial day of action encouraging the public to join college support workers on the picket lines in solidarity. Erica Natividad with where negotiations stand.

More Videos