Man and woman arrested in North York distraction theft
Posted September 22, 2025 7:21 pm.
Last Updated September 22, 2025 7:22 pm.
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a distraction theft investigation in North York.
Investigators say the incident happened in the Rustic and Liscombe roads area on Sept. 20 around 2:25 p.m.
It is alleged that an elderly victim was sitting in front of their home when a woman approached the victim and began a conversation. The woman then distracted the victim and stole their jewelry before fleeing the area with a man.
Police have identified and arrested Ionel Petter, 35, of Toronto. He is being charged with:
- Theft over $5000,
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000,
- Participate in a criminal organization and,
- Driving a vehicle with no plates.
He is scheduled to appear in court at Toronto Regional Bail Centre.
Police have also arrested Florina Gheorghe, 33, of Toronto. She is being charged with:
- Theft over $5000,
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and,
- Participate in a criminal organization.
She is scheduled to appear in court at Toronto Regional Bail Centre.
Investigators believe there may be more victims.