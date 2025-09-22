Man and woman arrested in North York distraction theft

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a distraction theft investigation in North York.

Investigators say the incident happened in the Rustic and Liscombe roads area on Sept. 20 around 2:25 p.m.

It is alleged that an elderly victim was sitting in front of their home when a woman approached the victim and began a conversation. The woman then distracted the victim and stole their jewelry before fleeing the area with a man.

Police have identified and arrested Ionel Petter, 35, of Toronto. He is being charged with:

Theft over $5000,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000,

Participate in a criminal organization and,

Driving a vehicle with no plates.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Police have also arrested Florina Gheorghe, 33, of Toronto. She is being charged with:

Theft over $5000,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and,

Participate in a criminal organization.

She is scheduled to appear in court at Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.