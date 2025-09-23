Jaguar Land Rover says a shutdown will continue until at least Oct 1 after cyberattack

General view of the Jaguar Land Rover Halewood Operations Plant, Halewood, Liverpool, England, Feb. 3, 2011. (Dave Thompson/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 23, 2025 3:57 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 5:20 am.

LONDON (AP) — Jaguar Land Rover said Tuesday that its production lines, shut down after a cyberattack in August, will remain at a halt until at least Oct. 1.

Britain’s biggest automaker sent workers home from its factories in central and northwest England on Aug. 31.

The shutdown has rippled through the U.K. auto industry. JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, employs more than 30,000 people, with its supply chain supporting tens of thousands more jobs.

The company has disclosed limited information about the nature of the attack and says it’s investigating.

JLR said in a statement that it had extended the pause in production “to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.”

It said that it was working with law enforcement and the U.K. government’s National Cyber Security Center “to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.”

The government said that Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Industry minister Chris McDonald will visit Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday and talk to companies in the supply chain.

“We are acutely aware of the difficulties the stoppage is causing for those suppliers and their staff, many of whom are already taking a financial hit through no fault of their own — and we will do everything we can to reassure them that the government is on their side,” McDonald said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

4m ago

TMU students stage walkout over security guard's treatment of pro-Palestinian protester

A group of students have organized a walkout at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to oppose the treatment of a reported pro-Palestinian protester by an on-campus security guard. Video of the alleged...

2h ago

Male injured, suspect wanted in North York stabbing

A male has been rushed to hospital after being found stabbed in North York Monday night. Toronto police were called to Haymarket Road and Wilson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. A male victim was found...

8h ago

Poll finds quality of life in Toronto on the rise, but critics urge caution

A new survey commissioned by the City of Toronto suggests residents feel the city is improving — from cleaner parks to a stronger overall sense of quality of life — compared to last year. The Listening...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

4m ago

TMU students stage walkout over security guard's treatment of pro-Palestinian protester

A group of students have organized a walkout at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to oppose the treatment of a reported pro-Palestinian protester by an on-campus security guard. Video of the alleged...

2h ago

Male injured, suspect wanted in North York stabbing

A male has been rushed to hospital after being found stabbed in North York Monday night. Toronto police were called to Haymarket Road and Wilson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. A male victim was found...

8h ago

Poll finds quality of life in Toronto on the rise, but critics urge caution

A new survey commissioned by the City of Toronto suggests residents feel the city is improving — from cleaner parks to a stronger overall sense of quality of life — compared to last year. The Listening...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

8h ago

3:01
Humidity lingering all week

Humid conditions will be felt throughout the week along with some more rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday during the afternoon commute.

11h ago

1:33
Canada-wide warrant issued for 18-year-old wanted in murder of Shakur Clarke-Sargeant

Toronto Police have announced a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 18-year-old Douvon Ellis in the shooting death of Shakur Clarke-Sargeant.

15h ago

0:51
Ford says he was informed of police investigation into Chris Scott minutes before presser

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was informed minutes before a scheduled press conference that Conservative MPP Chris Scott was being removed from the PC caucus over a police investigation.

19h ago

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

20h ago

More Videos