Health Canada offers rebuttal to Trump’s claims about Tylenol

Rhianne Campbell reports, doctors around the world agree – acetaminophen is safe to use during pregnancy.

By Sonia Aslam

Posted September 24, 2025 11:29 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2025 12:33 pm.

“There is no conclusive evidence.”

That’s the response from Health Canada after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed, without scientific proof, that Tylenol is linked to autism.

The federal agency says there is nothing to suggest that using acetaminophen — the drug’s generic name — as directed during pregnancy causes either autism or any other neurodevelopmental disorders.

“Acetaminophen is a recommended treatment of pain or fever in pregnancy when used as directed. It should be used at the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration needed. Untreated fever and pain in pregnant women can pose risks to the unborn child,” said Health Canada in a statement.

As misinformation around the drug spreads, Health Canada says it’s offering advice that’s based on “robust and rigorous assessments” and scientific evidence. It’s also monitoring the safety of all medicines authorized for use in Canada, including acetaminophen.

“All Canadian non-prescription acetaminophen products already carry clear warnings about safe use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, as well as the risk of serious liver injury if too much is taken,” it adds.

What to do, according to Health Canada

  • Continue to use acetaminophen for pain and/or fever during pregnancy, as directed. Always follow the directions on the label.
  • Do not take more than the recommended dose. Taking too much acetaminophen can cause harms, including serious harm to your liver.
  • If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, talk to your health-care provider if you have questions about the use of any medications.
  • Contact a health-care provider if pain lasts more than five days, or fever lasts more than three days.

Earlier this week, Trump blasted Tylenol, advising people not to take the drug during a White House news conference. He also pushed mothers not to give it to their infants.

The maker of Tylenol, Kenvue Inc., is refuting Trump’s claims, and some experts believe that loyalty to a brand that has been around since the 1950s may actually limit any potential sales damage.

A group representing Canada’s obstetricians and gynecologists says it has reviewed evidence about the safety of Tylenol use during pregnancy and maintains the painkiller is safe.

The drug is commonly referred to as acetaminophen or Tylenol in North America, and paracetamol in other countries.

Extra Strength Tylenol is shown in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

World Health Organization latest to rebuff Trump’s claims

In its statement issued early Wednesday morning, the World Health Organization (WHO) said “extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism.”

“At this time, no consistent association has been established.”

Dr. Evdokia Anagnostou, co-leader of the Autism Research Centre at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto, said acetaminophen is “the safest option we have for treating fever and pain during pregnancy” and is “backed by science.”

“To be clear, the evidence on autism being related to acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy is very weak. While early, smaller studies may have suggested there could be a connection, newer and large-scale studies have not found strong evidence to support this link,” Anagnostou said in a statement.

She said there is no one single cause of autism spectrum disorder and that researchers are studying “a complex interplay” of genetic and environmental factors.

“We already know that genes play a role in [at] least 15 to 25 per cent of autistic children and youth,” Anagnostou said.

With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press

