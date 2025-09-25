Man shot dead in Richmond Hill, police say

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 25, 2025 9:33 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 11:09 pm.

Police say a man has died after a shooting in Richmond Hill Thursday night.

Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Constable James Dickson says when police arrived on the scene, they found a male in his 40’s lying on the road, suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Despite life saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after,” Dickson told reporters Thursday night.

Dickson added that after the shooting, investigators received a call for a vehicle fire near King Road and Dufferin Street.

He says police are now looking for two suspects, but no descriptions were shared.

Heavy police presence is expected in the area with a command post set up at Oak Ridges Public School.

The incident was isolated and targeted, according to Dickson.

“There is no immediate information to suggest there is any ongoing threat to safety,” he said.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have walked off the job. Picket lines have been set up at offices in various parts of the country, including B.C.

updated

2h ago

Report finds Canadians are drinking less, businesses are adapting

From restaurants to retail, a shift in Canada’s drinking habits is taking hold. A new report from Restaurants Canada reveals that 41 per cent of Canadians say they’ve reduced their alcohol consumption...

2h ago

Toronto's Davenport named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world

Once known for its factories and auto body shops, Davenport is now being recognized on the global stage. The west end neighbourhood has earned a spot on Time Out’s list of the 39 coolest neighbourhoods...

3h ago

Stouffville man shot and killed while on golf trip to Wisconsin

A 32-year-old Stouffville man has died after being shot while on a golf trip in Wisconsin, his family, who are shattered by the loss and searching for answers, confirms to CityNews. Mike Robinson had...

5h ago

