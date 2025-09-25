Man shot dead in Richmond Hill, police say

Police say a man has died after a shooting in Richmond Hill Thursday night.

Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Constable James Dickson says when police arrived on the scene, they found a male in his 40’s lying on the road, suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Despite life saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after,” Dickson told reporters Thursday night.

Dickson added that after the shooting, investigators received a call for a vehicle fire near King Road and Dufferin Street.

He says police are now looking for two suspects, but no descriptions were shared.

Heavy police presence is expected in the area with a command post set up at Oak Ridges Public School.

The incident was isolated and targeted, according to Dickson.

“There is no immediate information to suggest there is any ongoing threat to safety,” he said.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police.