Microsoft reduces Israel’s access to cloud and AI products over reports of mass surveillance in Gaza

Microsoft's Bill Gates speaks during a dinner with President Donald Trump in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Michael Biesecker, Sam Mednick And Garance Burke, The Associated Press

Posted September 25, 2025 6:43 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 7:14 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Microsoft said Thursday it had disabled services to a unit within the Israeli military after a company review had determined its artificial intelligence and cloud computing products were being used to help carry out mass surveillance of Palestinians.

The action comes after The Associated Press and The Guardian published reports earlier this year revealing how the Israeli Ministry of Defense had been using Microsoft’s Azure platform to aid in the war in Gaza and occupation of the West Bank. Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, wrote in a blog post that the company was taking steps to enforce compliance with its terms of service.

An AP investigation in February showed that the Israeli military’s use of Microsoft products skyrocketed after a deadly surprise attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023. The AP’s report cited internal Microsoft data showing the Israelis were using gigabytes of cloud storage and massive amounts of AI-enabled language translation services.

The AP also reported that Israel’s military used Microsoft Azure to compile information gathered through mass surveillance, which it transcribes and translates, including phone calls and text messages. That intelligence is then cross-checked with Israel’s in-house AI systems for targeting airstrikes.

AP reported that internal Microsoft data showed multiple Azure subscriptions were tied to Unit 8200, an elite cyber warfare unit within the Israeli Army responsible for clandestine operations, collecting signal intelligence and surveillance.

Following AP’s report, Microsoft acknowledged in May that it had sold advanced AI and cloud computing services to the Israeli military during the Gaza war and aided in efforts to locate and rescue Israeli hostages. But the company said an internal review found “no evidence” its Azure platform was used to target or harm people.

The Guardian, working in partnership with the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call, reported in August that the commander of Unit 8200 had met directly with Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in 2021. The Israeli unit then used Microsoft products to aid in the development of an AI-powered mass surveillance system that was sweeping up, translating and analyzing millions of telephone calls per day made by Palestinian civilians. The report also revealed that data from the Israeli surveillance system was being stored at Microsoft cloud data centers in Europe.

Following The Guardian’s report, Microsoft commissioned a second review, this time by an outside law firm. While that review is still ongoing, Smith said Thursday the probe had uncovered evidence that its products were being used in violation of its terms of service. However, Smith did not name the specific Israeli unit losing access to Microsoft services.

Microsoft declined to answer detailed questions from AP on Thursday, including whether Unit 8200 was involved. The company would also not answer how it would ensure the Israeli military wouldn’t simply shift its mass surveillance operations to any of the hundreds of other Azure subscriptions under its control.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hossam Nasr, one of more than a dozen Microsoft employees fired or arrested after protests over the company’s involvement in the war in Gaza, called Thursday’s announcement a “significant and unprecedented win.” But, he said, it was not enough.

“Microsoft has only disabled a small subset of services to only one unit in the Israeli military,” said Nasr, an organizer with the group No Azure for Apartheid. “The vast majority of Microsoft’s contract with the Israeli military remains intact.”

___

Mednick reported from Jerusalem and Burke from San Francisco.

___

Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org or https://www.ap.org/tips/

___

The Associated Press receives financial assistance from the Omidyar Network to support coverage of artificial intelligence and its impact on society. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Michael Biesecker, Sam Mednick And Garance Burke, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have walked off the job. Picket lines have been set up at offices in various parts of the country, including B.C.

updated

13m ago

Man, 19, in critical condition after North York stabbing

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing in North York, according to police. Officers say they responded to a stabbing in the Finch Avenue West and Weston Road area just after 7 p.m. Investigators...

1h ago

Toronto's Davenport named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world

Once known for its factories and auto body shops, Davenport is now being recognized on the global stage. The west end neighbourhood has earned a spot on Time Out’s list of the 39 coolest neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Report finds Canadians are drinking less, businesses are adapting

From restaurants to retail, a shift in Canada’s drinking habits is taking hold. A new report from Restaurants Canada reveals that 41 per cent of Canadians say they’ve reduced their alcohol consumption...

46m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have walked off the job. Picket lines have been set up at offices in various parts of the country, including B.C.

updated

13m ago

Man, 19, in critical condition after North York stabbing

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing in North York, according to police. Officers say they responded to a stabbing in the Finch Avenue West and Weston Road area just after 7 p.m. Investigators...

1h ago

Toronto's Davenport named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world

Once known for its factories and auto body shops, Davenport is now being recognized on the global stage. The west end neighbourhood has earned a spot on Time Out’s list of the 39 coolest neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Report finds Canadians are drinking less, businesses are adapting

From restaurants to retail, a shift in Canada’s drinking habits is taking hold. A new report from Restaurants Canada reveals that 41 per cent of Canadians say they’ve reduced their alcohol consumption...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
Foggy Friday ahead of warm weekend

Foggy conditions will be seen across the GTA on Friday ahead of sunny and above-seasonal temperatures over the weekend.

2h ago

2:28
GTA father and shot and killed during golf trip to Wisconsin

An Ontario family is heading to the United States tonight after their loved one was murdered during a golf trip to Wisconsin. Shauna Hunt spoke to victim's brother, who is among those searching for answers.

3h ago

2:38
Ford government to ban speed cameras this fall

Premier Doug Ford says he will introduce legislation this fall to ban speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, the timing of the announcement is raising eyebrows.

3h ago

0:41
Pistachio products recalled in Canada over salmonella outbreak

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled pistachio products linked to a salmonella outbreak that has left 16 people hospitalized.

8h ago

3:22
Ford government announces plan to ban Ontario speed cameras

The Ford government has announced it will be tabling legislation to ban speed cameras in Ontario amid a series of targeted attacks on speed cameras.

6h ago

More Videos