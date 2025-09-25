Weekend need-to-know: Last regular season series at Rogers Centre and Halloween Haunt is back

Check out the Blue Jays in a crucial final three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend or head up to Canada’s Wonderland for your first look at Halloween Haunt. Keep in mind, there are two subway closures this weekend and a service adjustment on the Lakeshore West GO line.

Final regular season games of the Blue Jays

While the Blue Jays have clinched a playoff spot, top seed in the American League East is still up for grabs. A critical three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays is happening this weekend at Rogers Centre.

It will also be Fan Appreciation Weekend with a variety of fun and games for the whole family.

Tickets are still available but in very limited quantities.

Halloween Haunt at Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland has been transformed into the annual Halloween Haunt, kicking off this Friday.

This year will feature new Haunter Mazes along with a new Conjuring interactive experience.

Halloween Haunt will run until Nov. 1 and tickets are now available.

More details about the attractions can be found on their website.

The Word on The Street Toronto

The 35th annual Word on the Street festival is back at David Peacaut Square. The non-profit organization celebrates Canadian and Indigenous storytelling, reading, writing, and champions literacy through the outdoor festival.

The exhibitor marketplace is free and contains the best selection of Canadian books and magazines. There will also be hundreds of author events, presentations and workshops.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Fall Home Show

If you are looking to refresh your home this fall, the Toronto Fall Home Show has all the best information on how to shape your space.

There will be over 250 vendors offering education and services on anything from sustainable building materials to the latest in automotive security.

And you can even paint your own pumpkin this year.

More details about the show at the Enercare Centre can be found here.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, September 27 to Sunday, September 28 for planned track work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, September 29.

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, September 27 to Sunday, September 28 for planned transit expansion work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, September 29.

Lakeshore West GO Line service adjustment

On Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28, there will be no GO train service between Oakville GO and Union Station. GO bus service is available at Oakville GO, Clarkson GO and Union Station Bus Terminal only.

Lakeshore West GO train service will run between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO.

There will be no GO Transit service at Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico GO or west from Exhibition GO.

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.