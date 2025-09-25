Weekend need-to-know: Last regular season series at Rogers Centre and Halloween Haunt is back

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes to the field during MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 25, 2025 10:48 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 10:58 am.

Check out the Blue Jays in a crucial final three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend or head up to Canada’s Wonderland for your first look at Halloween Haunt. Keep in mind, there are two subway closures this weekend and a service adjustment on the Lakeshore West GO line.

Final regular season games of the Blue Jays

While the Blue Jays have clinched a playoff spot, top seed in the American League East is still up for grabs. A critical three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays is happening this weekend at Rogers Centre.

It will also be Fan Appreciation Weekend with a variety of fun and games for the whole family.

Tickets are still available but in very limited quantities.

Halloween Haunt at Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland has been transformed into the annual Halloween Haunt, kicking off this Friday.

This year will feature new Haunter Mazes along with a new Conjuring interactive experience.

Halloween Haunt will run until Nov. 1 and tickets are now available.

More details about the attractions can be found on their website.

The Word on The Street Toronto

The 35th annual Word on the Street festival is back at David Peacaut Square. The non-profit organization celebrates Canadian and Indigenous storytelling, reading, writing, and champions literacy through the outdoor festival.

The exhibitor marketplace is free and contains the best selection of Canadian books and magazines. There will also be hundreds of author events, presentations and workshops.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Fall Home Show

If you are looking to refresh your home this fall, the Toronto Fall Home Show has all the best information on how to shape your space.

There will be over 250 vendors offering education and services on anything from sustainable building materials to the latest in automotive security.

And you can even paint your own pumpkin this year.

More details about the show at the Enercare Centre can be found here.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, September 27 to Sunday, September 28 for planned track work. 

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, September 29.

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, September 27 to Sunday, September 28 for planned transit expansion work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, September 29.

Lakeshore West GO Line service adjustment

On Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28, there will be no GO train service between Oakville GO and Union Station. GO bus service is available at Oakville GO, Clarkson GO and Union Station Bus Terminal only.

Lakeshore West GO train service will run between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO.

There will be no GO Transit service at Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico GO or west from Exhibition GO.

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

54m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

3m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

8m ago

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

54m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

3m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

14h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

17h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

18h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

18h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

19h ago

More Videos