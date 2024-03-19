Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here’s when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway as seen from the Dufferin Street overpass
The Gardiner Expressway as seen from the Dufferin Street overpass. CITYNEWS/Kyle Hocking

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 19, 2024 11:47 am.

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027.

Lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are scheduled to start on Monday, March 25.

This is the next phase of the City of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan.

Here are approximate dates for the closures (provided by the City)

Monday, March 25 to Sunday, April 14

  • One lane (either eastbound or westbound) will be closed for pre-construction work with intermittent overnight closures of a second lane as required.
  • During the eastbound lane closures, the eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard east of Jameson Avenue will also be closed.

Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31

  • All lanes will be open over Easter weekend.

Saturday, April 6 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 8

  • All lanes will be open.

From mid-April until mid-2027

  • The Gardiner will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue with intermittent additional lane closures as required.
  • The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard east of Jameson Avenue will also be closed.

In 2026, from May to the end of July

  • The Gardiner will be fully open to accommodate increased traffic during the FIFA World Cup

The City route diversions, traffic agents and signal timing adjustments will be used to ensure traffic is flowing in the area during the closures.

Road crews will replacing 700 metres of the elevated bridge, rehabilitating the structures underneath that support the expressway, and adding a new traffic management system, as well as streetlights.

Other work that may be required at night includes girder removal and replacement, and shifting of traffic barriers between work stages and the delivery of materials.

City officials said construction would take place primarily Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“The rehabilitation of this stretch is complex as the roadway is elevated, very narrow and busy. Drivers may not see workers along the Gardiner during road closures, as much of the work will be done from underneath,” the City said in a release.

Phase two of Gardiner construction

In February, city officials had said phase two of construction on the aging expressway would start in the spring and continue until 2027.

At the time, a city spokesperson said work on the underside of the Gardiner began in November 2023.

The six-phase rehabilitation project was approved by Toronto City Council between 2014 and 2016.

Phase one of the project between Jarvis and Cherry streets was completed in April 2021, with phase two initially planned to begin later that year. However, multiple delays caused the City to adjust its timeline for the whole project.

Last year, the Ford government and the City reached a deal to have the province upload the costs of the Gardiner and the Don Valley Parkway, which would free the city from the costs of maintaining the two major highways.

But, it is unclear how the agreement will impact the overall cost of the maintenance work and which level of government would fund it.

The initial estimated cost of the full Gardiner rehabilitation work was pegged at around $2.5 billion but has since been revised to an estimated $3.6 billion.

With files from Kyle Hocking

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

27m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

updated

6m ago

Top Stories

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

27m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

updated

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

16h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos