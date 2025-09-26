Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passes away at 80

Jim Bradley's career spanned 55 years, starting at age 25 as a St. Catharines city councillor. (Photo: Denis Cahill photos)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 26, 2025 7:03 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 7:05 pm.

Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passed away on Friday, he was 80.

His office released a statement Friday afternoon highlighting Bradley’s 55-year career in elected office, first as a St. Catharines city councillor in 1970 when he was 25 years old. Then as a Member of Provincial Parliament from 1977 to 2018.

Bradley holds the second-longest tenure in Ontario’s history.

Bradley was elected to regional council, seven years ago, and later served as chair.

Flags will be lowered at the Niagara Regional Headquarters in his memory.

Funeral details will be released in the coming days.

Bradley’s office says he passed away after a brief illness.

Top Stories

Canada’s women’s rugby team inspires next generation of players

Canada is one game away from hoisting the Women’s Rugby World Cup crown. The team is facing England in the finals this Saturday. Junior girls’ players from local rugby club Toronto Nomads said it...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Last regular season series at Rogers Centre and Halloween Haunt is back

Check out the Blue Jays in a crucial final three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend or head up to Canada's Wonderland for your first look at Halloween Haunt. Keep in mind, there are two subway...

11h ago

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

Management at an Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning have come forward saying they believe the business was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca...

5h ago

Police make second arrest in fatal North York shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they've arrested a second suspect in the death of JahVai Roy -- the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family's North York apartment on August...

4h ago

