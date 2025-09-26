Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passes away at 80

Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passed away on Friday, he was 80.

His office released a statement Friday afternoon highlighting Bradley’s 55-year career in elected office, first as a St. Catharines city councillor in 1970 when he was 25 years old. Then as a Member of Provincial Parliament from 1977 to 2018.

Bradley holds the second-longest tenure in Ontario’s history.

Bradley was elected to regional council, seven years ago, and later served as chair.

Flags will be lowered at the Niagara Regional Headquarters in his memory.

Funeral details will be released in the coming days.

Bradley’s office says he passed away after a brief illness.