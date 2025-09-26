Ukraine’s front line grows bigger as Russia shifts tactics, top commander says

Ukrainian soldiers of the 66th Brigade attend a training combat exercise in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)

By Hanna Arhirova And Barry Hatton, The Associated Press

Posted September 26, 2025 6:35 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 8:21 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The front line on the battlefield in Ukraine has grown in length to nearly 1,250 kilometers (800 miles), stretching Kyiv’s defenses, while Russian forces employ a new tactic of sending swarms of small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian lines, Ukraine’s top military commander says.

The line of contact has grown by roughly 200 kilometers (120 miles) over the past year, and Ukrainian forces are averaging between 160 and 190 combat engagements every day with Russia’s bigger army, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a review of the battlefield situation.

At the same time, Russian tactics have switched since the start of the summer from costly large-scale offensives to deploying small assault groups in a new approach that Syrskyi called the “thousand cuts” tactic.

His version of events could not be independently verified, and Russian officials made no immediate comment.

Russian forces have been trying to engulf Ukraine with sheer weight of numbers and relentless barrages of drones, missiles, artillery and devastating glide bombs. Though they have slowly pushed Ukrainian defenders back in rural areas, the Russian army has failed to conquer cities that constitute defensive strongholds.

U.S. President Donald Trump, whose efforts to bring an end to the war have made no progress, said Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could turn the tide and win back all the territory it has lost to Russia, equivalent to around 20% of its land.

Syrskyi said Russia is launching large numbers of small assault groups of about four to six soldiers who use the cover of the terrain to penetrate the front line and then strike Ukrainian rear areas, disrupting supply lines and troop rotations. However, those small groups become cut off and are trapped by encircling Ukrainian forces, he said in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Syrskyi told reporters that Russian forces are firing roughly twice as many artillery shells as Ukrainian units.

But he claimed that a recent Ukrainian push against Russian positions has regained control of 168 square kilometers (65 square miles) of land.

Ukraine’s long-range strike program, meanwhile, has inflicted heavy damage on Russian military and industrial assets in recent weeks, he said.

Ukraine’s newly created Unmanned Systems Forces, which use increasingly sophisticated drones, carried out 85 strikes on targets inside Russia in less than two months — 33 against military sites and 52 on plants that produce weapons, ammunition, engines, rocket fuel and drones, according to Syrskyi.

He credited the strikes with triggering a fuel shortage inside Russia that is hampering logistics and army supplies.

With winter approaching and Russia expected to escalate its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, Kyiv is enhancing its air-defense system that combines interceptor drones, helicopters, light aircraft and electronic-warfare systems, Syrskyi said.

The improved interceptors take down Russian attack drones at least 70% of the time, he said, adding that Ukraine is now testing light, fixed-wing aircraft armed with machine guns as an additional counter-drone measure.

___

Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Hanna Arhirova And Barry Hatton, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead following hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have walked off the job. Picket lines have been set up at offices in various parts of the country, including B.C.

10h ago

Varsho delivers Blue Jays' biggest hit of the year as Toronto beats Boston, stays tied atop AL East

Daulton Varsho was just trying to make contact — "short and sweet to the ball," he later said — but he ended up having the biggest hit of the Toronto Blue Jays' season. Varsho launched a grand slam...

2h ago

Man shot and killed in Richmond Hill as police search for multiple suspects

York Regional Police say a man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man dead following hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, set up picket lines across the country

Canada Post workers have walked off the job. Picket lines have been set up at offices in various parts of the country, including B.C.

10h ago

Varsho delivers Blue Jays' biggest hit of the year as Toronto beats Boston, stays tied atop AL East

Daulton Varsho was just trying to make contact — "short and sweet to the ball," he later said — but he ended up having the biggest hit of the Toronto Blue Jays' season. Varsho launched a grand slam...

2h ago

Man shot and killed in Richmond Hill as police search for multiple suspects

York Regional Police say a man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
RCMP shut down one of Canada's largest dark web drug networks

RCMP say millions of dollars worth of narcotics have been seized and several suspects are facing serious charges. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

6h ago

2:32
Davenport lands on list of world's coolest neighbourhoods in 2025

Once home to factories and autobody shops, Davenport is now on the global map. Time Out has ranked it among the 39 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, highlighting its lively patios, cafes, cultural spaces, and a diverse food scene.

14h ago

2:28
GTA father and shot and killed during golf trip to Wisconsin

An Ontario family is heading to the United States tonight after their loved one was murdered during a golf trip to Wisconsin. Shauna Hunt spoke to victim's brother, who is among those searching for answers.

14h ago

2:38
Ford government to ban speed cameras this fall

Premier Doug Ford says he will introduce legislation this fall to ban speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, the timing of the announcement is raising eyebrows.

14h ago

2:35
Canada Post to end door-to-door delivery

Ottawa has told Canada Post to make big changes to bring down its losses - including ending door-to-door delivery. Minister Joel Lightbound says taxpayers cannot continue to cover the Crown Corporation's $10 million in daily losses.

6h ago

More Videos