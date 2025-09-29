2 men facing 87 charges in Scarborough fraud investigation

Two men from Ajax are facing 87 combined charges in connection to a fraud and motor vehicle theft investigation. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 29, 2025 5:24 pm.

Two Ajax men are facing 87 combined charges in connection to a fraud and motor vehicle theft investigation in Scarborough.

Police were called to the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area on Sept. 26, for reports that a vehicle was driving dangerously.

It is alleged that the two men were acting as a food delivery worker and customer.

They allegedly approached a victim in a parking lot claiming to need help paying for a pizza because their debit card was not working.

Then, one of the men offered cash to the victim to use their card to buy the pizza, the second man provided a stolen point of sale machine for the victim to use and stole the victim’s credit card and returned a different card

Officers say the two men were in a stolen Honda Civic and they allegedly had their faces disguised while trying to flee from police.

Police also allege that the vehicle had fake licence plates attached.

87 combined charges laid

Officers arrested Jamal Raja, 21, of Ajax, and charged him with:

  • 24 counts of failure to comply with probation order;
  • 21 counts of possessing/using credit card obtained by offence;
  • three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;
  • two counts of possession of a forged document with intent;
  • forgery;
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;
  • two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance;
  • flight while pursued by peace officer and;
  • disguise with intent.

Police have also arrested Joshua Mawaka, 18, of Ajax. He is facing charges of:

  • 21 counts of possessing/using credit card obtained by offence;
  • three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;
  • two counts of possession of a forged document with intent;
  • forgery;
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;
  • theft under $5000;
  • fraud Under $5000 and;
  • disguise with Intent.

They were both scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

3h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

4h ago

Bathurst closed after home catches fire north of Dupont

A fire at a home on Bathurst Street has closed the road north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews reported...

2h ago

