2 men facing 87 charges in Scarborough fraud investigation

Two Ajax men are facing 87 combined charges in connection to a fraud and motor vehicle theft investigation in Scarborough.

Police were called to the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area on Sept. 26, for reports that a vehicle was driving dangerously.

It is alleged that the two men were acting as a food delivery worker and customer.

They allegedly approached a victim in a parking lot claiming to need help paying for a pizza because their debit card was not working.

Then, one of the men offered cash to the victim to use their card to buy the pizza, the second man provided a stolen point of sale machine for the victim to use and stole the victim’s credit card and returned a different card

Officers say the two men were in a stolen Honda Civic and they allegedly had their faces disguised while trying to flee from police.

Police also allege that the vehicle had fake licence plates attached.

87 combined charges laid

Officers arrested Jamal Raja, 21, of Ajax, and charged him with:

24 counts of failure to comply with probation order;

21 counts of possessing/using credit card obtained by offence;

three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

two counts of possession of a forged document with intent;

forgery;

possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance;

flight while pursued by peace officer and;

disguise with intent.



Police have also arrested Joshua Mawaka, 18, of Ajax. He is facing charges of:

21 counts of possessing/using credit card obtained by offence;

three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

two counts of possession of a forged document with intent;

forgery;

possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

theft under $5000;

fraud Under $5000 and;

disguise with Intent.

They were both scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.