‘Big Brother: Canada,’ ‘My Dead Mom’ among International Emmy nominees

The 12th and final season of “Big Brother: Canada” is among the homegrown fare up for International Emmy Awards.

The reality competition series has been nominated for best non-scripted entertainment, competing against the United Arab Emirates’ “Love Is Blind: Habibi,” Denmark’s “Shaolin Heroes” and Mexico’s version of “The Masked Singer.”

Corus Entertainment announced last year that it was cancelling the Toronto-shot show.

Meanwhile, Crave’s “My Dead Mom” is up for best short-form series. The dark comedy, created by Wendy Litner and directed by Chandler Levack, follows a woman who can’t escape her mother’s judgment — even from beyond the grave.

Among its competitors is another Canadian series: “La médiatrice,” a short-form drama about a family mediator whose own life unravels when her husband leaves her.

The series was created by Marie-Hélène Lebeau-Taschereau and Marie-Élène Grégoire and stars Mylène Mackay.

Also nominated for best short-form series are Hong Kong’s “Beyond Dancing” and Argentina’s “Todo se Transforma.”

The winners will be announced on Nov. 24 at a gala in New York City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press