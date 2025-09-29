‘Big Brother: Canada,’ ‘My Dead Mom’ among International Emmy nominees

"Big Brother: Canada" host Arisa Cox arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2025 11:29 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 12:55 pm.

The 12th and final season of “Big Brother: Canada” is among the homegrown fare up for International Emmy Awards.

The reality competition series has been nominated for best non-scripted entertainment, competing against the United Arab Emirates’ “Love Is Blind: Habibi,” Denmark’s “Shaolin Heroes” and Mexico’s version of “The Masked Singer.”

Corus Entertainment announced last year that it was cancelling the Toronto-shot show.

Meanwhile, Crave’s “My Dead Mom” is up for best short-form series. The dark comedy, created by Wendy Litner and directed by Chandler Levack, follows a woman who can’t escape her mother’s judgment — even from beyond the grave.

Among its competitors is another Canadian series: “La médiatrice,” a short-form drama about a family mediator whose own life unravels when her husband leaves her.

The series was created by Marie-Hélène Lebeau-Taschereau and Marie-Élène Grégoire and stars Mylène Mackay.

Also nominated for best short-form series are Hong Kong’s “Beyond Dancing” and Argentina’s “Todo se Transforma.”

The winners will be announced on Nov. 24 at a gala in New York City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

28m ago

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

1h ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

2h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

3h ago

