Jobs minister urges Canada Post to table new offer to striking union

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu urged Canada Post on Monday to quickly table an new offer to the union of striking postal workers.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers took to the picket lines Thursday after Ottawa announced sweeping changes to the Crown corporation’s operations to address its troubled financial situation.

Those changes include ending daily mail delivery, closing some rural post offices and moving almost all Canadian households to community mailboxes — moves the union calls a direct attack on workers.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Monday, Hajdu did not rule out federal intervention to end the latest strike. But she also said Canada Post needs to put a new offer on the table quickly and the union needs to consider any proposal seriously.

She said the onus is on the parties to come together after nearly two years of bargaining to chart a new course for the struggling postal service.

“This union and corporation have to figure out the future of their workforce together and how they’re going to actually together, transform Canada Post to be a viable, sustainable Crown corporation,” Hajdu said.

“There is no time to be wasted here by either the corporation, or the union, once that offer is tabled.”

Canada Post was preparing to put a new offer on the table Friday but is revising the proposal after the federal government’s announcement.

Canada Post spokesman Jon Hamilton said last week there’s still a “significant gap” between Canada Post and the union. He said the new offers will reflect the federal government’s changes and a broad directive to get the postal service on solid footing and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Canada Post’s financial situation is dire and the company claims it was losing upwards of $10 million per day over the summer as labour uncertainty stretched on. The postal service has relied on federal support to keep the lights on in recent years.

An industrial inquiry commission report earlier this year found the Crown corporation was effectively insolvent and suggested a host of measures to keep it afloat — suggestions the federal government adopted wholesale in its announcement last week.

CUPW negotiator Jim Gallant said last week the union understands Canada Post’s financial troubles but the solutions the federal government is offering are “extreme.”

He said the union wants the countrywide strike to push the federal government to walk back its overhaul of Canada Post and hold a public mandate review.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has warned the strike will have a “massive impact” on small businesses that rely on Canada Post, but the organization encouraged Ottawa to push ahead with planned reforms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

26m ago

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

1h ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

3h ago

