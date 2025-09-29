Ontario man charged with smuggling after CBSA seized 48 firearms, 17k ammo rounds

A Canadian Border Services Agency worker is seen at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2025 2:21 pm.

The Canada Border Services Agency says a man is facing smuggling and firearms-related charges after 48 firearms, various gun parts and 17,000 rounds of ammunition were seized in Windsor, Ont.

The CBSA says border officers in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal intercepted four parcels containing firearms parts and tools for manufacturing firearms in May and June.

The agency says the parcels were sent from the United States and destined for the same address in Windsor.

It says a search warrant was executed in July at an address in Windsor, where officers seized 48 firearms, 30 prohibited auto sears used to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine-guns, 175 magazines and about 17,000 rounds of ammunition.

A 30-year-old Windsor resident was arrested and charged with smuggling a controlled or regulated device, smuggling a prohibited device, unauthorized importation of a prohibited device and attempting to manufacture a firearm, among other offences.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says in a press release that the CBSA is the “first line of defence” that protects the country from crime and gun smuggling. 

“Illegal weapons are a significant threat to public safety and stopping them from getting onto our streets is critically important,” he said. 

“This investigation demonstrates our strong commitment to securing our borders and preventing criminals from getting their hands on illegal weapons.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025. 

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

1h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

2h ago

Bathurst closed after home catches fire north of Dupont

A fire at a home on Bathurst Street has closed the road north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews reported...

45m ago

