Ottawa urges Israel ensure safety, access for media in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians girls carry a jerry can after collecting water from a distribution point at a tent camp in Muwasi, an area that Israel has designated as a safe zone, in Khan Younis southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2025 10:15 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 11:18 am.

OTTAWA — Canada is again urging Israel to allow foreign journalists to enter the Gaza Strip, and to better protect Palestinian journalists whom Israel has killed at a record rate in the territory.

Last week Ottawa issued a joint statement with multiple European governments, Australia, Chile and Qatar, calling on Israel to also allow Palestinian journalists who want to leave Gaza to do so.

Israel bars foreign journalists from entering Gaza if they aren’t embedded with Israel’s military, a practice that the Committee to Protect Journalists says is unheard of during modern times.

The press-advocacy group says there is a record-setting death rate in this conflict, and it alleges “Israel is engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists” that the group has ever documented.

Israel insists it has only intentionally killed media workers who have been helped Hamas, though Canada and others have rejected Israel’s claims that journalists like Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif were legitimate targets.

An advocacy group called Canadian Journalists for Justice in Palestine is on Parliament Hill today to urge Ottawa to back independent investigations into these deaths, and allow Gaza journalists to seek refuge in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

37m ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

55m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

