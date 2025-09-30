The Big Story

Is the Canadian government delivering on reconciliation?

People take part in a march on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal, Saturday, September 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes</p>

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 30, 2025 7:18 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 7:19 am.

Today, Canadians from coast to coast will confront the dark legacy of residential schools and honour the children who never came home. But on this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, there are demands for more than just reflection.

Indigenous communities are at a critical point in relations with Prime Minister Mark Carney over new legislation that fast-tracks big energy and infrastructure projects, calling into focus Indigenous sovereignty and whether the country is moving backwards on the long road of reconciliation.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek about what reconciliation looks like in an era of global uncertainty, and how Canadians can meaningfully carry this work forward well beyond one day.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Massive inconvenience': TTC CEO apologizes after fire shuts down service at Bloor-Yonge

A small fire on a TTC work car early Tuesday morning led to a temporary shutdown of subway service through Toronto's busiest interchange, resulting in major commuter delays during the morning rush. According...

36m ago

Fire at North York apartment sends 5 to hospital, including 3 children

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to 3020...

22m ago

What's open and closed on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

An Indigenous Legacy Gathering is being held at Nathan Phillips Square to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, on Tuesday. The gathering, hosted...

3h ago

Toronto's iconic Imperial Pub to close after decades in business

A downtown Toronto landmark, known for its neon sign, library lounge, and reputation as a gathering place for students, artists, and locals alike, is closing its doors after 81 years in business. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Massive inconvenience': TTC CEO apologizes after fire shuts down service at Bloor-Yonge

A small fire on a TTC work car early Tuesday morning led to a temporary shutdown of subway service through Toronto's busiest interchange, resulting in major commuter delays during the morning rush. According...

36m ago

Fire at North York apartment sends 5 to hospital, including 3 children

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to 3020...

22m ago

What's open and closed on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

An Indigenous Legacy Gathering is being held at Nathan Phillips Square to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, on Tuesday. The gathering, hosted...

3h ago

Toronto's iconic Imperial Pub to close after decades in business

A downtown Toronto landmark, known for its neon sign, library lounge, and reputation as a gathering place for students, artists, and locals alike, is closing its doors after 81 years in business. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa leave one dead and two critically injured

A Brampton truck driver is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa. Shauna Hunt with more on the tragic chain of events.

14h ago

2:53
Toronto missing key housing funds from province, feds

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. Erica Natividad with the call for both levels of government to step up.

14h ago

3:30
Victim of bank impersonation fraud calls out financial institution for how they handled her case

A Toronto woman who lost $41,000 to fraudsters is speaking out, not only about the money she lost,  but also how her bank responded. Pat Taney reports

17h ago

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

18h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

19h ago

More Videos