Is the Canadian government delivering on reconciliation?

Today, Canadians from coast to coast will confront the dark legacy of residential schools and honour the children who never came home. But on this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, there are demands for more than just reflection.

Indigenous communities are at a critical point in relations with Prime Minister Mark Carney over new legislation that fast-tracks big energy and infrastructure projects, calling into focus Indigenous sovereignty and whether the country is moving backwards on the long road of reconciliation.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek about what reconciliation looks like in an era of global uncertainty, and how Canadians can meaningfully carry this work forward well beyond one day.