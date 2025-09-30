System outage causing delays in commercial processing at Canada-U.S. border

Commercial trucks are experiencing difficulties crossing the Canada-U.S. border on Tuesday morning as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) deals with a system outage.

The agency says the outage is causing delays in commercial processing, specifically at ports of entry in Southern Ontario.

“We are working closely with IT partners to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” a spokesperson told CityNews. “Primary inspection lanes (PIL) at Peace Bridge and Queenston-Lewiston bridge have been staffed with officers to process traffic and shipments.”

“We are actively working with our partners at the Peace Bridge Authority and the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission to assist with traffic control,” the spokesperson added. “We thank commercial drivers for their cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.”

The CBSA states that its border services officers oversee a daily flow of approximately 400,000 people and billions of dollars in goods and services crossing the land border every day. The agency also claimed to have processed almost 4.5 million commercial trucks entering Canada in 2024, which equates to approximately 12,328 trucks per day.

With files from CityNews’ Cormac Mac Sweeney.