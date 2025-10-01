Ex-OPSEU Branch President charged with misappropriating over $100,000

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser are seen in this undated photo. X/PRP

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 1, 2025 2:01 pm.

A former Branch President of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 228 has been arrested and charged after an investigation into alleged misappropriation of union funds, according to police.

Peel Regional Police says the investigation began after OPSEU Local 228 told authorities about potential financial discrepancies within the union.

It is alleged that over $100,000 in union funds were misappropriated by the former union leader.

41-year-old Mark Babcook, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Babcook is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

