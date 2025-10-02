Man shot inside Oshawa residence following altercation: police

Durham police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot inside his Oshawa home on Wednesday evening following a verbal altercation.

Officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to a residence near Oxford Street and Wentworth Street West for reports of an armed person.

Investigators say the victim was inside his home when a suspect entered and began a verbal dispute. The suspect then fired a gun at the man before fleeing the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police believe the incident was isolated.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 20 to 21 years old, about five-feet-eight-inches tall, with short dreadlocks.

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.