Man accused of sexually assaulting a teen boy on Toronto subway, police say

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on the TTC’s line 2 subway.

According to authorities, the incident happened at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Friday as the train was travelling between Castle Frank and Bathurst stations.

Officers say the victim is a 15-year-old boy. Meanwhile, the suspect is described as a male who is five-foot-four. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a white logo, a black jacket, dark pants, a white hat with a black logo and carrying a black metal shopping cart.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.