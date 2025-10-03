Man accused of sexually assaulting a teen boy on Toronto subway, police say

Toronto police have released photos of a man who is accused of sexual assault. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 3, 2025 10:57 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on the TTC’s line 2 subway.

According to authorities, the incident happened at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Friday as the train was travelling between Castle Frank and Bathurst stations.

Officers say the victim is a 15-year-old boy. Meanwhile, the suspect is described as a male who is five-foot-four. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a white logo, a black jacket, dark pants, a white hat with a black logo and carrying a black metal shopping cart.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

22m ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters, capping a sordid federal...

49m ago

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

TORONTO — Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for the last captive whales in the country, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent and will be a "direct consequence" of...

4h ago

3 suspects arrested in Mississauga hit-and-run that injured woman, 4 children

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman and four children in Mississauga over the summer. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the Erin Mills area, near...

5h ago

