Man in his 40s stabbed near Kensington Market

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 4, 2025 7:25 am.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning near Kensington Market.

According to authorities, the incident happened near College Street and Augusta Avenue at approximately 1:00 a.m.

One man in his 40s was located with a stab wound and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black male. He was last seen wearing beige pants.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing or if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

