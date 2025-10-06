Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Ontario LCBO workers picket in front of an LCBO store in the Leaside neighbourhood of Toronto on July 11, 2024, as OPSEU union members continue with day seven of their strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 6, 2025 12:19 pm.

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth of liquor and merchandise across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), in collaboration with the LCBO’s Resource Protection Unit, initiated the investigation in August 2025, following a series of thefts from LCBO stores and other retailers.

Over a two-month probe, investigators linked the group to 54 separate incidents since May, targeting not only liquor outlets but also Home Depot, Dollarama, Value Village, and Metro locations.

On Oct. 1, officers arrested four suspects in Oakville. A search of their vehicle uncovered 31 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of MDMA, and 183 capsules of hydromorphone. Police say all four were already under judicial release for previous theft-related offences.

Halton police
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.

One of four accused was on 8 separate release orders at time of arrest

Christopher Noel, 39, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a release order, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police noted that Noel was bound by eight separate release orders at the time of the alleged thefts.

Crystal King, 40, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Philip Young, 48, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Marc Martiniello, 33, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four suspects were held for bail hearings.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

2h ago

