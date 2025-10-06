Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth of liquor and merchandise across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), in collaboration with the LCBO’s Resource Protection Unit, initiated the investigation in August 2025, following a series of thefts from LCBO stores and other retailers.

Over a two-month probe, investigators linked the group to 54 separate incidents since May, targeting not only liquor outlets but also Home Depot, Dollarama, Value Village, and Metro locations.

On Oct. 1, officers arrested four suspects in Oakville. A search of their vehicle uncovered 31 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of MDMA, and 183 capsules of hydromorphone. Police say all four were already under judicial release for previous theft-related offences.

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.

One of four accused was on 8 separate release orders at time of arrest

Christopher Noel, 39, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a release order, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police noted that Noel was bound by eight separate release orders at the time of the alleged thefts.

Crystal King, 40, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Philip Young, 48, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Marc Martiniello, 33, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four suspects were held for bail hearings.

The investigation remains ongoing.