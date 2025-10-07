Carney government flags plan to retool much-maligned border security bill

A Canada Border Services officer watches as vehicles enter Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 7, 2025 12:57 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 1:55 pm.

The federal Liberals are signalling plans to revamp their border security bill in response to widespread concerns about its impacts on civil liberties and privacy.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has given notice to the House of Commons that he will introduce fresh legislation on borders and immigration as early as this week.

In June, the government tabled a bill that would give authorities new powers to search mail, facilitate police access to personal information and make it easier for officials to pause or cancel immigration applications.

The federal government said the legislation was meant to keep borders secure, combat transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

More than 300 civil society organizations called on Ottawa to withdraw the bill, saying it endangered liberties, refugee and migrant rights and the privacy of all Canadians.

The bill came in response to sustained pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which cited concerns about the southbound flow of irregular migrants and fentanyl to justify tariffs on Canadian goods.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

1h ago

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

2h ago

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.

1h ago

2:01
Carney seeks steel tariff relief but will Trump budge?

Prime Minister Mark Carney to set to head into a high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Trump as the Liberal leader faces pressure to bring down steel tariffs from premiers and the opposition.

5h ago

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:14
Rain to bring cooler temperatures

Rain on Tuesday will make way for cooler temperatures for the rest of the week Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

More Videos