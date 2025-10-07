Carney government flags plan to retool much-maligned border security bill

The federal Liberals are signalling plans to revamp their border security bill in response to widespread concerns about its impacts on civil liberties and privacy.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has given notice to the House of Commons that he will introduce fresh legislation on borders and immigration as early as this week.

In June, the government tabled a bill that would give authorities new powers to search mail, facilitate police access to personal information and make it easier for officials to pause or cancel immigration applications.

The federal government said the legislation was meant to keep borders secure, combat transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

More than 300 civil society organizations called on Ottawa to withdraw the bill, saying it endangered liberties, refugee and migrant rights and the privacy of all Canadians.

The bill came in response to sustained pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which cited concerns about the southbound flow of irregular migrants and fentanyl to justify tariffs on Canadian goods.