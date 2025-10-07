Convoy leaders Lich, Barber to be sentenced for mischief from 2022 trucker protest

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is seen with her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon outside the courthouse in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 7, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 5:49 am.

OTTAWA — “Freedom Convoy” leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are expected to learn their sentences today nearly four years after the protest movement that blockaded downtown Ottawa for several weeks.

In April, both Lich and Barber were found guilty of mischief, while Barber was also found guilty of an additional offence of counselling others to commit mischief.

The Crown asked for Lich to be sentenced to seven years in prison, and for Barber to be sentenced to eight years.

Crown prosecutor Siobhain Wetscher said during the July sentencing hearing she is seeking stiff sentences due to the broad community harm the convoy protest inflicted on Ottawa residents.

Defence attorneys for both Lich and Barber are seeking absolute discharges with no criminal records, arguing their clients have been punished enough by three and a half years of strict bail conditions.

Lich and Barber were leaders of the protest that drew thousands of people and hundreds of trucks to downtown Ottawa in early 2022 in an effort to get all COVID-19 public health measures lifted.

The protest led to the federal government using the Emergencies Act for the first time on Feb. 14, and a multi-day police operation was launched days later to clear Ottawa’s core.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A 33-year-old man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway that police say began as a street race. Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio...

11m ago

Tariff relief tempered as Carney set to have second Oval Office meeting with Trump

WASHINGTON — Mark Carney is set to have his second meeting in the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday as the prime minister balances the expectations of Canadians with the realities...

24m ago

Community group sues City of Toronto over proposed homeless shelter for seniors

A community group is suing the City of Toronto and their local councillor for $1 million in damages over the plan to build a homeless shelter for seniors in a parking lot at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. The...

8h ago

Canadian fans head to New York as Blue Jays try for ALDS sweep

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to sweep the American League Division Series in Game 3 tonight, some Canadian fans say they'll be cheering proudly from the stands at Yankee Stadium. The Jays currently...

16m ago

Top Stories

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A 33-year-old man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway that police say began as a street race. Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio...

11m ago

Tariff relief tempered as Carney set to have second Oval Office meeting with Trump

WASHINGTON — Mark Carney is set to have his second meeting in the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday as the prime minister balances the expectations of Canadians with the realities...

24m ago

Community group sues City of Toronto over proposed homeless shelter for seniors

A community group is suing the City of Toronto and their local councillor for $1 million in damages over the plan to build a homeless shelter for seniors in a parking lot at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. The...

8h ago

Canadian fans head to New York as Blue Jays try for ALDS sweep

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to sweep the American League Division Series in Game 3 tonight, some Canadian fans say they'll be cheering proudly from the stands at Yankee Stadium. The Jays currently...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

7h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

14h ago

1:45
Vaughan residents concerned over frequent shootings: 'It's very disturbing'

After the seventh reported shooting in Vaughan within a month, some residents say they are disturbed by the recent gun activity.

14h ago

2:03
Ford threatens to pull Smirnoff, Crown Royal out of LCBO stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats to pull Diageo-owned alcohol brands from LCBO including Crown Royal and Smirnoff, amid the closures of some Canadian warehouses.

16h ago

2:25
'It's getting out of control': Business and home owners say the graffiti problem in Toronto is getting worse

A growing number of homes and business in Toronto are getting tagged with illegal graffiti. People on the receiving end say the City needs to do more to curb the problem. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos