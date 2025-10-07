Outage at airport kiosks not cyberattack: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says an outage with its Primary Inspection Kiosks on Sept. 28 was not a cyberattack.

Pearson Airport, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport were some of the airports affected by the outage causing long wait times for several passengers.

One customer on a WestJet flight took to social media during the outage, saying they were sitting on one of the airline’s planes for over an hour after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

WestJet replied to the customer, saying that due to the CBSA system outage, customs at Toronto were at full capacity and the airport had paused deplaning until space was available.

Unforeseen technical problem

Meanwhile, CBSA says the outage was due to “unforeseen technical problem during routine systems maintenance” and not a cyberattack.

The CBSA says traveller and commercial volumes are back to normal and systems are back to regular service.

The agency says it will provide a report to the Minister of Public Safety within 30 days.