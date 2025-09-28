Travellers report delays after CBSA system outage

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says they are currently dealing with a system outage impacting primary inspection kiosks (PIK) at several Canadian airports, including Toronto Pearson.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the CBSA says travellers are being rerouted to primary inspection lines for manual processing.

“We are maintaining our safety and security standards throughout this process,” a CBSA spokesperson said in a statement. “Officers are ensuring all required verifications are carried out in a thorough and timely manner.”

The disruption, which began earlier this afternoon, has led to longer wait times for some passengers.

Passengers took to social media to show the delays happening at Pearson Airport.

Replying to a post by the CBSA, one passenger posted on social media saying the airport won’t let them off the plane.

Airport won't let us off the plane. how do we make our connecting flight to quebec???? — Cherie Baby ???? (@CherieFireball) September 28, 2025

In a news tip to CityNews, one man said his wife flew from Zagreb, Croatia to Toronto, and had to wait several hours to be let out of the plane. It is not confirmed whether this is directly tied to the technical difficulties of the kiosks.

The CBSA says that no flights are being delayed as a result of the incident.