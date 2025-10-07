Police investigating after human remains found in Pickering

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has launched an investigation after human remains were located in Pickering on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a heavy police presence was expected in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West.

“Members of our Forensic Investigative Services Unit (FIS) are investigating what appear to be human remains. William Jackson Drive between Taunton Road and Earl Grey Avenue will be closed for an extended period,” DRPS said.

Police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.