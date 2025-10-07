Police investigating after human remains found in Pickering

Authorities said a heavy police presence was expected in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West. Photo: Kerry Biskupski/Rogerstv Durham.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2025 10:55 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 11:58 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has launched an investigation after human remains were located in Pickering on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a heavy police presence was expected in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West.

“Members of our Forensic Investigative Services Unit (FIS) are investigating what appear to be human remains. William Jackson Drive between Taunton Road and Earl Grey Avenue will be closed for an extended period,” DRPS said.

Police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police at the scene in Pickering after human remains were discovered on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2025. Photo: Kerry Biskupski/Rogerstv Durham.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

15m ago

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

2h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

2h ago

DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street set to be closed until spring 2026 for bridge work

The City of Toronto is getting set to close the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) southbund off-ramp to Richmond Street until spring 2026 for bridge rehabilitation work. The off-ramp is scheduled to be closed...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

15m ago

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

2h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

2h ago

DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street set to be closed until spring 2026 for bridge work

The City of Toronto is getting set to close the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) southbund off-ramp to Richmond Street until spring 2026 for bridge rehabilitation work. The off-ramp is scheduled to be closed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:14
Rain to bring cooler temperatures

Rain on Tuesday will make way for cooler temperatures for the rest of the week Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

19h ago

1:45
Vaughan residents concerned over frequent shootings: 'It's very disturbing'

After the seventh reported shooting in Vaughan within a month, some residents say they are disturbed by the recent gun activity.

20h ago

2:03
Ford threatens to pull Smirnoff, Crown Royal out of LCBO stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats to pull Diageo-owned alcohol brands from LCBO including Crown Royal and Smirnoff, amid the closures of some Canadian warehouses.

22h ago

More Videos