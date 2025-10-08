Blue Jays turn to Varland, bullpen for Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays watch from the dugout against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 8, 2025 9:30 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 11:28 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to steady themselves Wednesday night after a crushing collapse in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS), when the New York Yankees stormed back from a five-run deficit to seize a 9-6 victory and force a Game 4.

Toronto appeared in control early, building a 6-1 advantage behind timely hitting. But a string of uncharacteristic defensive lapses cracked the door open for New York. Addison Barger dropped a routine pop-up, and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa misplayed a ground ball at second base, extending innings and fueling the Yankees’ rally.

Starter Shane Bieber, acquired midseason to bolster the Blue Jays’ rotation, lasted only 2 2/3 innings and struggled with efficiency, allowing five hits and tons of hard contact.

The turning point came in the sixth, when Aaron Judge launched a towering three-run home run to left field, erasing Toronto’s lead and tying the game 6-6. The Yankees piled on from there, completing one of the most dramatic postseason comebacks in recent memory.

Game 4 pitching matchup: Schlittler vs. Toronto’s bullpen

The Yankees will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler, who authored a historic postseason debut last week against the Boston Red Sox. In a winner-take-all Wild Card game, the 24-year-old struck out 12 and walked none over eight scoreless innings, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to record that line in a playoff debut.

Schlittler, however, has had mixed results against Toronto. In two regular-season starts, he went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, surrendering 12 hits across 6 2/3 innings. Blue Jays hitters fared well against him, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (4-for-5) and George Springer (2-for-2) leading the charge.

Toronto, meanwhile, will lean on its bullpen in Game 4. Louis Varland is expected to open, one day after surrendering two home runs to the Yankees in a 20-pitch relief appearance.

Manager John Schneider has not committed to a set plan beyond Varland, but the Blue Jays will likely cycle through multiple arms, such as southpaw Eric Lauer, in an effort to win the series.

The Blue Jays can clinch a berth in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) with a victory, while the Yankees could force a penultimate Game 5 back in Toronto on Friday.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET in New York.

