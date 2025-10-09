Man charged with murder after another man was found dead at Etobicoke business

A Georgetown man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead at an Etobicoke business earlier this week.

Toronto police say they were called to a business in the Vulcan and Iron streets area around 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

The victim, later identified as Derrick Cheung, 35, of Brampton, was found dead.

On Tuesday, Lennard Emptage, 36, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

After a post-mortem, it was determined Cheung’s death was a homicide.

Emptage was additionally charged with second-degree murder following the post-mortem.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.