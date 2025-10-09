Suspects sought in Main Street Station robbery

Toronto police are searching for two possible suspects, after a robbery on the Main Street Station subway platform.

Police say the incident occurred on Sept. 24, around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was approached by two suspects on the subway platform. Then the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and stole their personal property. Police also allege that one of the suspects had an edged weapon with them during the altercation.

The two suspects fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as five feet and seven inches, with a medium build, black braids, and a black goatee.

The second suspect is described as five feet and seven inches, with a medium build, and black hair.

Police say one of the suspects is a young offender and therefore cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.