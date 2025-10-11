Leave a message for the Blue Jays and win one of 500 free tickets to ALCS from Rogers

Rogers is, once again, giving away 500 free tickets for every Blue Jays home game at the Rogers Centre during the American League Championship Series.

At Union Station today, a Rogers dugout phone will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where you can leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider to cheer on the Blue Jays.

Anyone who leaves a message on the phone will have a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets for each ALCS game.

You can also leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS for English speakers or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS for French or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugout.

There will be 50 pairs of tickets up for grabs for each game for those who call or text or post on social media.

All tickets will be non-transferable.

The Blue Jays will be taking on the Seattle Mariners starting on Sunday at Rogers Centre at 8:07 p.m.

Game 2 will also be in Toronto as well as Game 6 and 7 if necessary.

The games will be airing live on Sportsnet and CityTV.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews