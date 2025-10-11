Love Jays, will travel: Canadian fans prepared to go the distance to cheer their team

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Alex Simpson has been a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays “basically from Day 1,” a lifelong love of the game that was instilled in him by his father, Dave.

‘When you’re really young, you don’t know what’s going on. It’s just ‘Dad, which colour team are we cheering for?'” he said.

That colour was blue.

The pair shared a love of the Blue Jays and made trips including to spring training and to Toronto in 1998 where they saw star pitcher Roger Clemens record his 3,000th career strikeout.

Dave Simpson died this summer but six of his family members are making the trip from Calgary to Seattle to watch Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

Alex Simpson said they’re taking some of his father’s ashes with them in a small Scotch taster bottle — to honour his Scottish heritage — and are hoping to leave some ashes at the stadium.

He said his dad would have loved the success the Jays have been having.

“At times, being a fan of a sports team can be difficult. You go through losses, and you’re emotionally connected to the team, and you want the team to do well, and you see the guys out there trying hard, and sometimes your hardness isn’t good enough,” he said.

“So it’s just incredible to see the team putting together such an effort. And I think he’d be really proud.”

Simpson’s family are not the only ones making a trek to see Canada’s only Major League Baseball team. Jays-Mariners games typically draw a big contingent of western Canadian fans to T-Mobile Park but a post-season run is adding to the enthusiasm.

An extra Victoria-to-Seattle sailing is planned for the Victoria Clipper fast ferry dubbed the “Playoff Express.”

“This cross-border baseball showdown would be a home run for fans on both sides — and we’re thrilled to help Blue Jays supporters make the trip south to cheer their team on,” FRS Clipper CEO Mark Collins said in a statement announcing the plan before Seattle officially secured its spot in the round.

The Mariners won the deciding Game 5 of their Division Series with the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in 15 innings on Friday.

Alex Simpson said he’s been to regular season Jays-Mariners games in Seattle that have so many Canadians that they are “essentially a home game” for the Jays.

But ongoing conflict between Canada and the United States means that some fans are choosing not to support the American economy and he doesn’t expect it to be quite a home game-style environment this time around.

“I don’t expect that to be the case for the playoffs, but I’d love to see the 25 to 30 per cent Blue Jays attendance,” he said.

The best-of-seven American League Championship Series will kick off Sunday with Game 1 and 2 in Toronto before switching to Seattle for three games starting on Wednesday.

Alex Simpson and his family will be cheering for the Jays from the 300-level and he said he’s just happy to be in the stadium.

“I think that there is a lot of, you know, national pride and community in the idea that despite any of our differences, we can all get together and cheer for this team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

