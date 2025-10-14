Man, 18, charged in Oakwood Village shooting that injured one 

The firearm allegedly recovered after a suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting in Oakwood Village. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 14, 2025 3:48 pm.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting the occupant of a vehicle in Oakwood Village last week. 

Toronto police were called to the Oakwood Avenue and Gloucester Grove area around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.  

It’s alleged there was an interaction between the suspect and the occupant of a motor vehicle before the suspect took out a firearm and discharged several rounds at the vehicle. 

The occupant was struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  

The suspect fled on foot and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit by officers.  

He was allegedly in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun and illegal narcotics. 

Charles Moxey, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and multiple firearm offences. 

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up Home Depot shoplifter

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up a Home Depot shoplifter over the summer. Ford told an audience at the Empire Club in Toronto that bail needs to be strengthened because criminals...

2h ago

Vaughan mayor wants 10 new CCTV cameras equipped with licence plate recognition, gunshot detection technology

Saying residents are fed up with "scumbag" criminals, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca announced on Tuesday that he'll seek council's approval to fund at least 10 additional CCTV cameras that will be equipped...

1h ago

Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed...

1h ago

Officials say ancient remains of 5 people found so far as lengthy investigation continues at Toronto site

City of Toronto officials and archeological experts say they're waiting for a provincial go-ahead to start an intricate excavation on Withrow Avenue.

31m ago

Top Stories

Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up Home Depot shoplifter

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up a Home Depot shoplifter over the summer. Ford told an audience at the Empire Club in Toronto that bail needs to be strengthened because criminals...

2h ago

Vaughan mayor wants 10 new CCTV cameras equipped with licence plate recognition, gunshot detection technology

Saying residents are fed up with "scumbag" criminals, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca announced on Tuesday that he'll seek council's approval to fund at least 10 additional CCTV cameras that will be equipped...

1h ago

Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed...

1h ago

Officials say ancient remains of 5 people found so far as lengthy investigation continues at Toronto site

City of Toronto officials and archeological experts say they're waiting for a provincial go-ahead to start an intricate excavation on Withrow Avenue.

31m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

2h ago

1:51
Mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday

As the long weekend wraps up, Tuesday will see mostly sunny conditions with an above seasonal high in the low 20s.

18h ago

0:58
Released Palestinians met by cheering crowd in West Bank

A jubilant crowd turned out in the West Bank city of Beitunia on Monday to greet Palestinian detainees released as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.
0:40
Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners leave West Bank's Ofer prison

Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen leaving the West Bank's Ofer prison on Monday.
1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)
More Videos