Man, 18, charged in Oakwood Village shooting that injured one
Posted October 14, 2025 3:48 pm.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting the occupant of a vehicle in Oakwood Village last week.
Toronto police were called to the Oakwood Avenue and Gloucester Grove area around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.
It’s alleged there was an interaction between the suspect and the occupant of a motor vehicle before the suspect took out a firearm and discharged several rounds at the vehicle.
The occupant was struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit by officers.
He was allegedly in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun and illegal narcotics.
Charles Moxey, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and multiple firearm offences.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.