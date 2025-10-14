Man, 18, charged in Oakwood Village shooting that injured one 

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting the occupant of a vehicle in Oakwood Village last week.

Toronto police were called to the Oakwood Avenue and Gloucester Grove area around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.

It’s alleged there was an interaction between the suspect and the occupant of a motor vehicle before the suspect took out a firearm and discharged several rounds at the vehicle.

The occupant was struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit by officers.

He was allegedly in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun and illegal narcotics.

Charles Moxey, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and multiple firearm offences.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.