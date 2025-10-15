‘Really unfair’: International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario’s residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.

By Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted October 15, 2025 9:45 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 9:58 am.

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed.

The new rule applies to international medical graduates — doctors trained outside of Canada who have permanent residency or Canadian citizenship. It now requires them to have attended an accredited Ontario high school for two or more years to be eligible for residency positions in the province.

Critics say it’s not just unfair, but short-sighted, at a time when millions of Ontarians can’t find a family doctor.

For Ali Amiri, an international medical graduate from Iran, becoming a doctor in Canada hasn’t been easy.

“The journey is really tough. There are a lot of exams. There are a lot of trainings that you have to go through before you will be eligible to apply for residency programs,” he said.

Amiri passed his Canadian exam, completed observerships and was preparing to apply for residency, but was then met with a change to the policy to be eligible for residency in the middle of the application period, which ends at the end of November.

“It is really, really unfair. It’s really discriminatory, and we do hope that they change it. It’s not something that we thought was going to happen in Ontario. We spent thousands of dollars. We spent a lot of time, and we’ve been under a lot of stress to get to this point,” he said.

“We are looking for a fair and transparent process. We want them to amend this policy, the new policy, to how it was two weeks ago, and make equal opportunities for everyone to apply for residency here,” Amiri said.

Meanwhile, Ontario is in the middle of a health-care crisis. According to the Ontario College of Family Physicians, more than 2.5 million residents don’t have a family doctor, and experts predict that number could reach four million by 2026.

The Ministry of Health said they’re delivering more opportunities for Ontarians who started their medical education abroad to complete their postgraduate training in Ontario.

In a statement, they say in part, “To be clear, international medical graduates who do not meet the specified criteria will be eligible, as they currently are, to participate in the second round of the match alongside remaining Canadian medical graduates and Ontario IMGs.”

However, international medical graduates argue they’re already here, and they’re trained, tested, and ready to work. All they say is lacking is opportunity.

The Internationally Trained Physicians of Canada is urging the province to drop the high school education requirement for first-round matching, and launched a letter-writing campaign to push for immediate change.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

3h ago

Toronto man charged after online threats against transgender, Muslim communities: police

A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday. According to the Toronto Police...

42m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

58m ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

0m ago

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

3h ago

Toronto man charged after online threats against transgender, Muslim communities: police

A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday. According to the Toronto Police...

42m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

58m ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

16h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

17h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

19h ago

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

19h ago

More Videos