Mississauga woman charged in hate-related graffiti incident

A 29-year-old Mississauga woman is facing charges in connection with a hate-related graffiti incident.

Police in Peel Region say a telecommunications utility box and several items in a nearby playground in the area of Webb Drive and Grand Park Drive were defaced just before 9:30 a.m. on September 22.

Investigators say the spray-painted graffiti contained derogatory remarks toward the Muslim and Indian communities.

Freda Looker-Rilloraza has been charged with mischief over $5,000. She was released on bail with conditions ahead of her next court appearance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Hate Crime Unit.