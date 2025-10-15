Toronto police appeal for help in locating next-of-kin in violent death of 62-year-old unhoused man

A Toronto Police Service logo is seen outside the headquarters in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By John Marchesan

Posted October 15, 2025 11:28 am.

Toronto police have released the identity of an unhoused man who was killed in a violent, unprovoked attack outside city hall last September in hopes of finding his next of kin.

The 62-year-old has been identified as Joseph Eric Aubin.

Investigators have charged a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder, which they say was part of a disturbing string of violent, unprovoked attacks targeting vulnerable individuals in the downtown core.

Police allege Aubin was attacked with a hammer on the morning of August 31 near Queen Street West and Bay Street. He was treated for serious injuries in the hospital and was released, but was found without vital signs on September 4.

Police said at the time that the attack on Aubin was one of five separate incidents carried out in a span of just over two hours in the vicinity of Yonge Street:

  • 5:45 a.m. – A man seated on a bench near Yonge and Dundas was assaulted with a weapon. He escaped with unknown injuries.
  • 5:52 a.m. – A 70-year-old man was attacked in the same area and hospitalized with serious injuries.
  • 6:25 a.m. – A 63-year-old man was robbed of his phone near Gerrard and Yonge and pushed to the ground. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
  • 8:07 a.m. – A man near College and Yonge was assaulted after attempting to walk away. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was a very disturbing crime spree,” Det. Sgt. Stacey McCabe said at the time, noting that none of the victims were known to the suspects.

Isaiah Byers, 20, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.

A 12-year-old male youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces similar charges of second-degree murder, four counts of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.

“After exhaustive efforts, police are still unable to locate Mr. Aubin’s next-of-kin to notify them of his passing,” investigators said in a statement appealing for help from the public. “Mr. Aubin went by the name ‘Eric’ and is believed to be from Quebec.”

Files from Lucas Casaletto were used in this report

